Labor Day weekend in the Treasure Valley is about to be absolutely packed with events, but not quite as unique as the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. The event draws beautiful balloons and talented pilots from all over the country to Ann Morrison Park.

Not only will they give you something absolutely beautiful to look at on your way to work or during your early morning jog on the Greenbelt, they’re inviting Treasure Valley kids to get up close and personal on Wednesday, August 27!

The five-day long hot air balloon festival kicks off with CapEd Credit Union Kid’s Day. A handful of pilots come to the Treasure Valley ahead of the first mandatory flight day to offer kids a free tethered ride.

What that means is that on Kid’s Day, the pilots will inflate their balloons but will not leave Ann Morrison Park. Instead, your kids are invited to jump into the basket of their favorite balloon to experience what a hot air balloon ride feels like.

You’re encouraged to take as many photos of your child posing in the balloon as you like. Typically inflations start just after 7:00 a.m. with the pilots in position to start tethered rides around 7:30 a.m. They’ll normally continue rides until the crowd has wandered off or until they run out of fuel for the day.

Parents are reminded that to participate in Kids’ Day, their child must be able to sit in the basket on their own without parental assistance and exercise patience as the free tethered rides happen on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event, like all events at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, will happen weather permitting.

Kid’s Day, morning launches and the Nite Glow Spectacular are all totally FREE to the community thanks to the support of our sponsors. We’ve added some fun new shape balloons this year and an inflatable zone suitable for kids of all ages on Friday night before the night glow!

The inflatable zone is a ticketed event. You can find more details on those tickets and the full schedule for the week HERE!