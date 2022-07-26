The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic brings the community together with a spectacular array of about 50 colorful and massive hot air balloons. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is celebrating its 31st Birthday this year and is set to be an incredible, memorable and beautiful 5 day event.

Here is the break down of events happening each day:

Wednesday, August 31st - "Cap Ed Kid's Day" - Balloons are on the launch field and start inflating at about 6:45 am and starting at about 7:25 balloons will be inflated on the field to give your kids an opportunity to learn about how they work and even get to take a free tethered ride! Fantastic photo op.

Thursday, September 1 - Media Day - a day for your favorite local media friends to ride over Boise and share their experience with you. About 20 balloons hit the skies starting at 7:20am. Scroll below to see some incredible photos from local media rides over Boise.

Friday, September 2 - V.I.P. Day and (local favorite) Nite Glow Spectacular - The pilots will arrive and start setting up and blowing up balloons starting just after 6am.

There will be a special tribute launch in honor of long time Boise legend Larry Gebert. He was always at the Balloon Classic interviewing people and sharing the experience with the community. He interviewed my son last year after he went up on a tethered ride for kids day. Larry will be noticeably missed this year but this tribute will pay honor to his legacy.

After the tribute the balloons will take off for a mandatory flight to fill the skies of Boise with brilliant color. This is a great photo opurtunity from anywhere near the park and many places in downtown.

The evening of September 2nd is a local community favorite the famous Nite Glow Spectacular. This incredible free family event kicks off at 5:30pm. Wander around and enjoy food, vendors, and live music. Once it gets dark enough, usually just after 8pm the balloons start to light up from the ground for an unbelievable visual experience.

Saturday, September 3 - Dawn Patrol - At 530 am the pilots will set up and start inflating to be ready to start launching just after 6am. By 720 the Boise skyline will be filled with color as about 50 balloons take flight. Even if you don't make it to the park, try to be nearby or at least at a spot where you can easily see the skies near downtown Boise. It really is a sight to see.

Sunday, September 4 - Dawn Patrol Finale - This is the final flight and celebration for the 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. This is the same timeline as Saturday with set up and inflation starting as early as 530 and launching starting between 6 and 7 am. The pilots once again take flight and fill the horizon with artistic and bold color.

The event is put on by Townsquare Media who owns this radio station along with a handful of others in Boise. We partner each year with CBS2 who helps spread the word and your favorite local DJs get a few seconds to highlight the Balloon Classic. You can check out more information, details, and photos from past years at SpiritofBoise.com

Last year I was able to take my first ever hot air balloon ride for media day. After take off we floated and flew around for just over an hour before our once in a lifetime land. Check out the photos of the amazing flight and experience below and make sure you scroll to the end to see our epic BSU landing. We landed, deflated and packed up the balloon right in front of the administration building at Boise State University next to the big "B". We had a group of collage students stop and take photos and videos. Truly a day I will never forget.

