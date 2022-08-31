One of the most beloved end of summer events is back in Boise! The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicked off at Ann Morrison Park on Wednesday morning and continues all weekend.

Day one of the Spirit of Boise is always one of our favorites. Why? Because the pilots don't leave the park. They keep their balloon on tether ropes that allow it to only ascend a few feet in the air but still give you a chance to experience what it's like to fly in a hot air balloon. Hundreds of kiddos and their parents came down to the park on CapEd Kids' Day to take advantage of the free tethered rides.

If your kids didn't have a chance to get up close and personal with the balloons on Wednesday morning, they have another opportunity on Friday evening at the famous Night Glow Spectacular! The fun gets started 5:30 p.m. with live music, tons of food trucks and vendors!

Before the balloons line up for the epic glow show, the pilots will inflate some of the cool-shaped balloons. Which ones are top secret for now, but a sloth, tiger, rocket and apple are all expected to appear at some point during the Balloon Classic.

The actual Night Glow part of the event begins around dusk at 8:05. For more info on this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic events and schedule click HERE.

