Boise Scares Up Spooky Fun With One-Day Horror & Pop Convention

Are you the type of person that had to resist the urge to bust out your Halloween decorations the minute the fireworks ended on Fourth of July? Are you already guestimating the return date for the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Then you’re the type of person who can’t miss the Idaho Horror & Pop Con Mini-Con!

You read that right. Despite the odds, Idaho’s own spooky-themed convention is back for its fourth year. The convention ran into some roadblocks, including a serious illness among its organizers, and decided to postpone the three day event. But Idaho’s spookiest vendors and enthusiasts came together and said “We can still do this!” With the support of the community, the convention is happening for one day only at Expo Idaho on July 13!

Chris Wethered Chris Wethered loading...

The Idaho Horror & Pop Mini-Con embraces all the best parts of “spooky season:” costumes, haunted houses, scary movies and paranormal investigations. You name it, it’s represented.

READ MORE: 17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs & Festivals You Can't Miss in 2024

Guests can look forward to shopping over 50 vendors, attending panels on everything from paranormal photography to writing their own horror stories to horror board games. If you’re a DIY-er, they have seven different “make & take” workshops where you can build some incredible props like corpsed mini skulls, Frankenstuffies and bones with special effects like stab wounds or animal scavenging.

Chris Weathered Chris Weathered loading...

The night wraps up with Hikari: Night of Glow, a 90s and early 2000s dance party at 9 p.m.! If you don’t have a glow outfit, professional body painters will be at the convention from 5-8 p.m. to help you put together the perfect glow look! The party also features a costume contest with over $500 in cash and prizes up for grabs. They’ll be looking for the best amateur, best pro, spookiest, best group and best of show costumes.

Event Details:

Event: Idaho Horror & Pop Con Mini-Con

When: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St, Boise, ID, 83714 (North Hall & Western Town)

Tickets: Standard passes that get you into all non-ticketed events start at $15 online before the event or $20 at the door. Add-on tickets for Hikari: Night of Glow and make & take classes sold separately.

FLASHBACK: Photos From the 2022 Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention The convention is back for year two at the Red Lion Hotel in Downtown Boise! Gallery Credit: Chris Wethered

Look at the Best Costumes at the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention Check out the costumes for Day 2 of the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention! Gallery Credit: Chris Weathered