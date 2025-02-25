11 Major Idaho Concert Announcements That You May Have Missed in February

Was it just us or did it feel like there was a brand new concert announcement almost every other day in February? Here’s a recap of what you missed!

Ford Idaho Center Announces at Least 8 New Concerts in February

We got to hand it to the crew at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. They kicked off the 2023 concert season with a handful of significant improvements including filling in the lower bowl with asphalt to provide for a better floor experience, revamping their food and hospitality options and going mostly cashless. Those improvements were pretty great and they just kept perfecting other little things throughout 2024.

As fans, we’ve been really impressed with the venue and apparently, big touring acts are too because February was full of concert announcements for the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. Some of those shows included Train, throwback artists Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms, country stars Hardy, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion and legends Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan.

We’ve added all the major February additions to the calendar at the bottom of this article.

Boise Music Festival Revealed Headliners in February

Boise Music Festival returns to Expo Idaho on Saturday, June 21 and announced this year’s mainstage line-up earlier this month. So far, the line-up includes Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, Flo Rida, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Bryan Martin and Luke Grimes, who’s best known for his role as Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. Organizers plan to unveil at least one more addition to the main stage soon.

More Concerts Announcements on the Way Soon

While the line-ups for Treefort Music Fest, Boise Music Festival and a new one-day festival called Tacotopia are locked in, three other events known for having several days of live music are yet to reveal the performers they’ve booked for 2025. They’re usually pretty awesome, so save the dates:

Canyon County Fair: July 24-27

Albertsons Boise Open: August 14-17

Western Idaho Fair: August 15-24

Take a Look at 2025’s Updated Concert Calendar

If you missed any of February’s big concert announcements, we just refreshed the calendar with 15 shows that weren’t on the previous version. It now includes new shows booked at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Idaho Central Arena, ExtraMile Arena, Expo Idaho, Idaho Botanical Garden's Outlaw Field and Memorial Stadium.

