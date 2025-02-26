Another Delicious Restaurant is Closing For Good at Idaho’s Village at Meridian

✅ The Village at Meridian has two new restaurants planned for 2025

✅ At least three new retailers are in the works two

✅ A tenant that's been at the shopping area for nearly eight years will close in March

If you’ve been to the Village at Meridian lately, you’ll notice that there’s a lot of activity making way for new stores and restaurants. While there are exciting things on the way, we’re bummed to see a long time favorite call it quits.

Two New Restaurants Planned for Village at Meridian in 2025

Last August, Twigs Bistro revealed that CenterCal, the company that manages the Village, chose to not renew their lease. Without anywhere to go, Twigs closed for good. As it turns out, The Village already had a replacement in the works but wasn’t prepared to announce it at that time. Now we know that the space will become a concept from The Cheesecake Factory called North Italia. Their Meridian location will be the first North Italia branded restaurant in Idaho.

Located outside the center of The Village, Aubergine Kitchen is getting ready to open their first Idaho location between Habit Burger & Grill and Blaze Pizza. Their menu is primarily made up of bowls and salads. They pride themselves on using unprocessed, unrefined whole ingredients.

New Shopping Options on the Way to The Village Too

A friend recently sent us a snapshot of construction underway at the old Gordmans location. Public records show that the building is being remodeled to house two tenants: Nordstrom Rack, which the company confirmed back in November and possibly a new Barnes & Noble location. We have more on that construction here.

While we were at Bodovino for Valentine’s Day, we also noticed that the old Texas de Brazil is covered in “Coming Soon” signage for a new Abercrombie & Fitch location. The brand hasn’t been in the market since closing their location at Boise Towne Square Mall in 2021.

Farewell Cinnaholic, Gourmet Cinnamon Roll Shop Calls it Quits

Cinnaholic shared the news via Facebook that they’ll be leaving the Village at Meridian soon. The message reads:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Cinnaholic at The Village. Our last day of operation will be March 16th. We are grateful for the support and loyalty you have shown us over the past eight years. Serving this community has been a pleasure and we cherish the memories and relationships we’ve built with each of you

According to the post, they’ll continue to honor unused gift cards through March 12. The local Cinnaholic opened at The Village in March 2017. The concept was once featured on Shark Tank.