Two Exciting New Stores Planning to Move into Old Meridian Gordmans

✅ The Meridian Gordmans closed in the spring of 2020

✅ The vacant space had been used as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and Spirit Halloween

✅ Permits show the building is being split between two retailers

Over the last two years there’s been no shortage of big brands that went bankrupt and left empty storefronts in the Treasure Valley. Most of those buildings found new tenants rather quickly, but there’s been a prime piece of real estate that’s been vacant for quite some time.

READ MORE: Two Exciting New Restaurants Coming to Idaho’s Village at Meridian

Shopko locations that closed in 2019 went on to become a number of different things: a Scandinavian Designs Outlet, a Planet Fitness and Hobby Lobby.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

When Bed Bath & Beyond folded the Boise location became an indoor Pickleball facility. Scandinavian Designs gobbled up the Meridian location. Nampa’s location became Ashley Furniture.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

And then there’s Gordmans. At one point, they had three locations in the Treasure Valley. The Boise location didn’t survive the brand’s first bankruptcy and closed in 2017. Albertsons took over the location for a set store that’s not open to the public.

Get our free mobile app

The Nampa and Meridian stores closed in 2020 after the company that saved Gordmans from bankruptcy ended up filing for bankruptcy itself. The Nampa one was remodeled into a new Furniture Row last summer.

What's Moving Into the Old Gordmans in Meridian?

Until recently, the Village at Meridian Gordmans location was still sitting empty. Over the last five years, it’s had several uses. Saint Alphonsus used it as a location for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic when the vaccine started rolling out to the public in 2021. When the clinic wrapped up, it became a Spirit Halloween store for several seasons.

But now? Construction gates are up and something’s brewing at the old Gordmans. A friend sent us this picture and asked “what’s it going to be?”

Jillian Cobler Jillian Cobler loading...

After doing a little digging around, we found the Tenant Improvement permits for 2260 Eagle Road and discovered the old Gordmans is being split into two different stores. One permit shows that “STE 120” will be renovated into a Nordstrom Rack. If you missed it, the clothing retailer confirmed the new Meridian location back in November and said it should be ready to open by 2025.

Willowbrook Mall Nordstrom Rack Bob Levey, Getty Images loading...

A second permit for “STE 100” shows plans to remodel the remaining portion of the old Gordmans into a new Barnes & Noble bookstore. BoiseDev found that permit in November. At the time neither Barnes & Noble or CenterCal, which operates the Village at Meridian, were ready to confirm the project.

While the Meridian location doesn’t seem to appear in any report about the brand’s planned growth for 2025, we did notice that there’s an Commercial Electrical permit for the store dated February 14 listed as being in the inspection phase.

Barnes & Noble Warns Investors Of Possible 10 Percent Cut In Earnings Outlook Drew Angerer, Getty Images loading...

Axios is projecting that Barnes & Noble will open at least 60 new locations in 2025, noting that people who are part of BookTok on TikTok have really reinvigorated interest in brick-and-mortar bookstores.

According to the company’s website, Barnes & Noble has already opened seven new locations in 2025. Two of those stores opened in our region. Both Issaquah and Bellevue, Washington got new stores this year.