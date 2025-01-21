Two Exciting New Restaurants Coming to Idaho’s Village at Meridian

Of all the places you could time travel on Google Maps, the corner of Eagle and Fairview has to be one of the wildest. Their street view car first captured images at that intersection 18 years ago.

In 2007, The Village at Meridian was nothing but a “coming soon” sign in a very big field. Flash forward to 2025? That intersection is now home to Idaho’s busiest shopping area. The Village celebrated its tenth anniversary in the fall of 2023 and while there's rarely a vacancy there, the shopping area has experienced some turnover.

Twigs Bistro Leaves the Village at Meridian

Most notably, Twigs Bistro left The Village at Meridian in August 2023. When they announced their last day, they revealed that CenterCal chose not to renew their lease. Within a matter of days, BoiseDev revealed that The Village already had a replacement tenant in the works but wasn’t ready to publicly announce what it was.

North Italia to Move into Vacant Twigs Bistro Spot

In 2025, Meridian will finally get to meet the replacement. North Italia, a concept owned by The Cheesecake Factory, is moving in. At existing locations, their menu is made up of pizzas, fresh pastas and entrees like roasted salmon, chicken parmesan, grilled branzino and seared sea scallops. Their menu is larger than Grimaldi’s, which primarily focuses on pizza, but it will be interesting to see how two restaurants that take pride in pizza compete when their just a stone’s throw from each other.

The chain currently has locations in 14 states. Meridian will be their first Idaho location. They’re also planning to open their first location in Utah this year. That location will be in Riverton.

Vacant Space To Welcome Utah Based Restaurant

Located outside of the center of The Village, Aubergine Kitchen announced via Instagram that they’re planning their first Idaho location in 2025. It’s going to open between Habit Burger & Grill and Blaze Pizza on the Eagle Road side of the shopping area.

The menu is largely made up of bowls and salads. Their website explains that the Zanattas, which opened their first location in 2014, only use whole ingredients that are unprocessed and unrefined in their dishes. Aubergine’s meals are made from scratch and they don’t use trans fats or seed oils.

Another New Restaurant at The Village

When these two restaurants are finished later this year, they’ll join another new addition. Well known Boise food truck, Basilios Tacos, took over the space left vacant by Calle 75 in the pavilion that also houses Royal Coffee and RiceWorks.

Calle 75 quietly left the Village in February 2024. Their Downtown Boise location is on hiatus, but a Facebook post seems to indicate that they’ll reopen for their next chapter sometime this year.

