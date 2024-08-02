Popular Meridian Restaurant Closing For Good Earlier Than Planned
It’s hard to believe that there are approximately 40,000 Meridian residents that don’t remember a time where The Village at Meridian was just a field on the corner of the state’s busiest intersection. The shopping center celebrated its tenth anniversary last fall.
A decade later, it’s safe to say that the Village at Meridian is still an extremely popular destination to shop, eat, work out and relax! However, they’re about to part ways with one of their oldest tenants. Many of the earliest tenants are approaching the end of their 10 year lease agreements.
One of those tenants revealed that CenterCal Properties, the company that runs the Village at Meridian, has chosen not to renew their lease, which forces them to vacate their location. Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar shared the news in an emotional Facebook post in early July. At the time, they thought their last day would be around August 15.
They’ve already begun to wind down their operations, suspending weekend brunch options before the final weekend of July. Now it appears that their final day is going to arrive sooner than anticipated. On August 1, they posted this mention on Facebook:
Our last day at The Village will now be August 10th - we look forward to hosting you over these next 10 days.
Shortly after the original announcement, BoiseDev reported that CenterCal Properties already had a replacement in the works. They say it will be the very first of its kind in Idaho but CenterCal wasn’t ready to reveal what it was going to be yet. The tenant improvement permit connected to the space doesn’t give away any hints. It just reads “no tenant at this time.”
The soon to be closed Twigs joins a list of defunct Village restaurants including:
- The Counter
- Revitalize Juice Bar
- Corner Bakery
- Which Wich?
- Menchie’s
- Texas De Brazil
- Cacicia’s Old World Sicilian Foods
- Calle 75 Tacos
