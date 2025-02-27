27,000 Idahoans Will NOT Get Their Supplemental Social Security Checks in March

More than 27,000 Idahoans that depend on Supplemental Security Income from the Social Security Administration to get by will not be receiving a check in March.

Who’s Eligible for SSI Payments in Idaho?

Social Security To Increase Payments By Largest Amount In 40 Years Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images loading...

According to the Social Security Administration’s website, Idahoans who qualify for a monthly SSI payment in 2025 may receive up to $967 or up to $1,450 as a couple. Often, SSI recipients will use this home to help cover things like rent, utilities, groceries, clothes, transportation and hygiene products that they would otherwise have a difficult time paying for due to age, disability, having little to no income or little to no resources.

Typically, those receiving SSI payments due to income reasons are making less than $2,019 a month. People under 65 may qualify for SSI payments if they have a disability that affects their ability to work for a year or longer, will result in death or severely limits daily activity.

How Many Idahoans Usually Receive SSI Payments?

According to the statistics published for January 2025, 27,874 Idahoans received SSI payments. Between the disabled, blind and those over 65, the average SSI payment was $688.69. If you break it down further, those over 65 received an average payment of $466.36. The blind and disabled recipients averaged $703.45.

Why Won’t Idahoans Receive Their Checks This March?

As you can see, the things that SSI recipients use their checks on are essential so not receiving a check could have devastating consequences. According to NewsNation, checks are usually sent to recipients on the first day of the month. However, the Social Security Administration has to make adjustments if the first falls on a weekend or holiday. When that happens, they’ll make payments early on the previous Friday.

March happens to be one of those months, which means recipients will receive their checks on Friday, February 28. So Idahoans WILL receive their March benefits…it just won’t be during the month of March.

A similar quirk will happen in June (payments made Friday, May 30,) September (payments made on Friday, August 29,) and November (payments made on Friday, October 31.)

You can see the remaining payment schedule for the year HERE.