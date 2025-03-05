7 Federal Leases in Idaho Listed As Being Canceled By DOGE
Whether you’ve been following the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency since its inception or you just recently realized that the “DOGE” people have been talking about has nothing to do with a Shiba Inu meme, it’s hard to go a day without hearing the name.
What is DOGE?
According to the January 20 executive order that created DOGE, it exists to modernize Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity. It’s also supposed to implement President Trump’s DOGE Agenda.
That agenda is more laid out in another executive order dated February 26, 2025 that discusses cutting government costs and passing the savings on to taxpayers. One of the ways they’re doing that is by canceling leases for office space. The department explained on X, formerly Twitter, that in many of the cases that office space was either empty or underutilized. DOGE said there will still be plenty of office space available for the current workforce.
Reuters explains that the new organization took over the U.S. Digital Service and is temporary in existence.
What Leases Has DOGE Canceled in Idaho?
DOGE has been updating their work pretty frequently on the organization’s website. As of March 5, they claim that they’ve saved an estimated $105 Billion or about $652.17 per taxpayer.
At press time, the website shows that DOGE has terminated 748 leases, resulting in about $468 million in lease savings. They accounted for over 9.5 million square feet.
Here’s a look at what they have listed for Real Estate Savings in Idaho.
Idaho Falls, ID: Agricultural Marketing Service
- Area: 1,920 square feet
- Annual Lease Cost: $34,856
- Total Savings: $223,657
- Termination via Mass Mod
Boise, ID: Federal Highway Administration
- Area: 5,179 square feet
- Annual Lease Cost: $111,193
- Total Savings: $1,1019,271
- Termination via Mass Mod
Idaho Falls, ID: Internal Revenue Service National Office
- Area: 2,925 square feet
- Annual Lease Cost: $52,743
- Total Savings: $8,790
- Termination via Mass Mod
Idaho Falls, ID: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
- Area: 1,920 square feet
- Annual Lease Cost: $69,756
- Total Savings: $48,290
- Termination via Mass Mod
Boise, ID: Bureau of Reclamation
- Area: 79,689 square feet
- Annual Lease Cost: $1,864,031
- Total Savings: $18,475,055
- True Termination - Vacant Space Buyout
Boise, ID: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- Area: 44,623 square feet
- Annual Lease Cost: $1,087,629
- Total Savings: $0
- Termination via Mass Mod
Boise, ID: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
- Area: 5,156 square feet
- Annual Lease Cost: $111,448
- Total Savings: $27,862
- Termination via Mass Mod
Other Regional Lease Terminations
DOGE has made similar moves in some of Idaho’s neighboring states. You can find the list of estimated savings for the properties on DOGE’s website. Here’s a glance of what’s listed.
- Dayton, WA: Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Olympia, WA: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- Olympia, WA: Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
- Pomeroy, WA: Forest Service
- Port Angeles, WA: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
- Puyallup, WA: Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Renton, WA: Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Richland, WA: Employ. Standards Admin, OFC of Workers’ Comp Programs
- Seattle, WA: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Seattle, WA: Government Accountability Office
- Seattle, WA: Small Business Administration
- Spokane Valley, WA: Geological Survey
- Tacoma, WA: Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division
- Toppenish, WA: Bureau of Indian Affairs
- Yakima, WA: Drug Enforcement Administration
- Bountiful, UT: Corps of Engineers, Civil
- Logan, UT: Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Moab, UT: Geological Survey
- Salt Lake City, UT: Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division
- Salt Lake City, UT: Food and Drug Administration
- Salt Lake City, UT: National Park Service
- Salt Lake City, UT: United States Trustees
- St. George, UT: Bureau of Indian Affairs
- West Valley City, UT: United States Fish and Wildlife Service
- Albany, OR: Mine Safety Health Administration
- Bend, OR: Bureau of Reclamation
- Bend, OR: Internal Revenue Service National Office
- Corvallis, OR: Geological Survey
- Klamath Falls, OR: Geological Survey
- Medford, OR: Internal Revenue Service National Office
- Portland, OR: Agricultural Marketing Service
- Portland, OR: Natural Resources Conservation SErvice
- Salem, OR: Federal Highway Administration
- Salem, OR: Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
- Salem, OR: Internal Revenue Service National Office
- Salem, OR: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
KEEP READING: 12 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart