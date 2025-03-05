7 Federal Leases in Idaho Listed As Being Canceled By DOGE

Whether you’ve been following the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency since its inception or you just recently realized that the “DOGE” people have been talking about has nothing to do with a Shiba Inu meme, it’s hard to go a day without hearing the name.

What is DOGE?

According to the January 20 executive order that created DOGE, it exists to modernize Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity. It’s also supposed to implement President Trump’s DOGE Agenda.

That agenda is more laid out in another executive order dated February 26, 2025 that discusses cutting government costs and passing the savings on to taxpayers. One of the ways they’re doing that is by canceling leases for office space. The department explained on X, formerly Twitter, that in many of the cases that office space was either empty or underutilized. DOGE said there will still be plenty of office space available for the current workforce.

Reuters explains that the new organization took over the U.S. Digital Service and is temporary in existence.

What Leases Has DOGE Canceled in Idaho?

DOGE has been updating their work pretty frequently on the organization’s website. As of March 5, they claim that they’ve saved an estimated $105 Billion or about $652.17 per taxpayer.

At press time, the website shows that DOGE has terminated 748 leases, resulting in about $468 million in lease savings. They accounted for over 9.5 million square feet.

Here’s a look at what they have listed for Real Estate Savings in Idaho.

Idaho Falls, ID: Agricultural Marketing Service

Area: 1,920 square feet

Annual Lease Cost: $34,856

Total Savings: $223,657

Termination via Mass Mod

Boise, ID: Federal Highway Administration

Area: 5,179 square feet

Annual Lease Cost: $111,193

Total Savings: $1,1019,271

Termination via Mass Mod

Idaho Falls, ID: Internal Revenue Service National Office

Area: 2,925 square feet

Annual Lease Cost: $52,743

Total Savings: $8,790

Termination via Mass Mod

Idaho Falls, ID: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration

Area: 1,920 square feet

Annual Lease Cost: $69,756

Total Savings: $48,290

Termination via Mass Mod

Boise, ID: Bureau of Reclamation

Area: 79,689 square feet

Annual Lease Cost: $1,864,031

Total Savings: $18,475,055

True Termination - Vacant Space Buyout

Boise, ID: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Area: 44,623 square feet

Annual Lease Cost: $1,087,629

Total Savings: $0

Termination via Mass Mod

Boise, ID: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration

Area: 5,156 square feet

Annual Lease Cost: $111,448

Total Savings: $27,862

Termination via Mass Mod

Other Regional Lease Terminations

DOGE has made similar moves in some of Idaho’s neighboring states. You can find the list of estimated savings for the properties on DOGE’s website. Here’s a glance of what’s listed.

Dayton, WA: Natural Resources Conservation Service

Olympia, WA: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Olympia, WA: Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Pomeroy, WA: Forest Service

Port Angeles, WA: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration

Puyallup, WA: Natural Resources Conservation Service

Renton, WA: Natural Resources Conservation Service

Richland, WA: Employ. Standards Admin, OFC of Workers’ Comp Programs

Seattle, WA: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Seattle, WA: Government Accountability Office

Seattle, WA: Small Business Administration

Spokane Valley, WA: Geological Survey

Tacoma, WA: Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division

Toppenish, WA: Bureau of Indian Affairs

Yakima, WA: Drug Enforcement Administration

Bountiful, UT: Corps of Engineers, Civil

Logan, UT: Natural Resources Conservation Service

Moab, UT: Geological Survey

Salt Lake City, UT: Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division

Salt Lake City, UT: Food and Drug Administration

Salt Lake City, UT: National Park Service

Salt Lake City, UT: United States Trustees

St. George, UT: Bureau of Indian Affairs

West Valley City, UT: United States Fish and Wildlife Service

Albany, OR: Mine Safety Health Administration

Bend, OR: Bureau of Reclamation

Bend, OR: Internal Revenue Service National Office

Corvallis, OR: Geological Survey

Klamath Falls, OR: Geological Survey

Medford, OR: Internal Revenue Service National Office

Portland, OR: Agricultural Marketing Service

Portland, OR: Natural Resources Conservation SErvice

Salem, OR: Federal Highway Administration

Salem, OR: Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Salem, OR: Internal Revenue Service National Office

Salem, OR: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration