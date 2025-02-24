Bankrupt Company Suddenly Announces Closure of ALL Remaining Idaho Stores

✅ Retailer filed for second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in less than a calendar year in January

✅ Two Idaho locations were among initial list of closures released about two weeks ago

✅ All eight Idaho locations now expected to be liquidated

Whether it’s sewing, knitting, painting or some other sort of crafting, your opportunity to stock up on supplies is here. A once popular craft retailer has just announced plans to close all of their locations in Idaho.

As we previously reported, JOANN filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year back in January. After that announcement, retail experts predicted that a flood of closures would follow. The brand confirmed that when they uploaded a document seeking court approval to close nearly 500 of their 800 stores.

Two Idaho locations were listed in that original location: the location on Federal Way in Boise and the location at the Palouse Mall in Moscow.

While crafters who were loyal to JOANN were hoping the rest of the Idaho locations, including the locations near Boise Towne Square Mall and in Nampa, would be spared. It now looks like those will be closing too.

JOANN recently uploaded the following statement to their restructuring website:

Following a comprehensive sale process and auction, GA Group together with the Prepetition Term Loan Agent, has been selected as the winning bidder to acquire substantially all of JOANN’s assets. In connection with this agreement, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval of the transaction, the winning bidders plan to begin winding down the Company's operations and conduct going-out-of-business sales at all store locations.

What Does This Mean for Idaho Customers?

JOANN Fabric And Crafts To Close 500 Stores Getty Images loading...

The craft retailer shared a list of Frequently Asked Questions that they knew customers would have, including how much longer they have to shop at their neighborhood JOANN.

JOANN explained that as soon as they receive court approval, going out of business sales will begin immediately. They do plan on keeping their website and app active for online shoppers throughout the process. Since they don’t have that court approval yet, they simply said that “it will take a number of weeks to complete our final sales.”

Customers were also informed that JOANN stores will stop accepting gift cards February 28. They’ve also stopped taking returns and have discontinued personalized discounts and discounted partnerships they had with certain groups like teachers and Girl Scouts.

Where Does JOANN Have Locations in Idaho?

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Boise: 3275 S Federal Way (Among initial closures)

Moscow: 1845 W Pullman Road (Among initial closures)

Boise: 1085 N Milwaukee

Coeur d’Alene : 200 West Hanley Ave, Suite 101

Idaho Falls: 2408 South 25th East

Nampa: 1509 Caldwell Blvd

Pocatello: 1790 Hurley Drive

Twin Falls: 840 Blue Lakes Blvd N