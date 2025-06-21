If you get in an accident and have to spend a few days in a rental car, what’s the first thing you think about when you go pick it up?

Whether you've lived here your whole life or for many years, you’re probably thinking “I really hope this rental car doesn’t have California plates.” Idaho’s a great place to live, but there are a handful of growing pains that it’s going through because of its recent population growth.

READ MORE: Californians Are Fleeing These 15 Cities to Move to Boise

Traffic’s become a nightmare because construction projects to accommodate the influx of new residents didn’t begin until after it was too late. The housing market has become so ridiculous that the dream of becoming a homeowner now seems impossible for many. Rental prices for apartments are just as bad. When I moved to Boise 15 years ago, my one bedroom apartment was $625 a month. That same apartment rents for $1400 today.

Get our free mobile app

State-to-State one year migration flow numbers from the United States Census Bureau shows that in 2022, close to 27,000 Californians relocated to Idaho. However, that same data shows Idaho isn’t the top destination for Californians looking to leave the Golden State. They’re more interested in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Washington State, Nevada, New York and Colorado.

Photo by Edward on Unsplash Photo by Edward on Unsplash loading...

However, that won’t stop displeased Idahoans from complaining about California transplants all over social media or keep them from taking out their frustrations by flipping off cars with California plates in traffic.

That’s why one Californian visiting Idaho decided took matters into her own hands to avoid the backlash. Someone posted a photo of a vehicle with a California plate parked in their neighborhood on an Idaho subReddit. The driver had hung this sign on their back windshield:

Visiting Grand Babies. Don’t worry - I’m not staying but I love Idaho <3

You can see a photo of the note here.

While we know that grandma was trying to keep things light, it’s a shame she felt compelled to do this. Life is tough enough as it is. Everyone, no matter what state they were born in, deserves a little kindness. Let’s aim to do that today and go out of the way to smile or wave at a stranger!