13 States Where The Most Native Idahoans Are Moving To Escape

When you see articles about state-to-state or metro-to-metro migration flows pertaining to Idaho, they’re normally how quickly the population of the state has grown. Many times, they’ll take a deeper look at where those new residents came from.

And there’s no denying that Idaho’s population has grown. In fact it’s grown about 20% over the past decade. After years of the Gem State and some of its cities making lists like “Top 10 Best Places to Live,” “Top 10 Safest States in America,” “Best States for Outdoor Enthusiasts” and “Top 10 Most Scenic Drives in America,” the secret’s out. All of a sudden, people who couldn’t locate Idaho on a map and only it existed because of potatoes thought it could be their next happily ever after.

While a great majority of new residents are loving it, there’s another group of people preparing to leave the state - native born Idahoans who are looking for a change. Some may never have pictured themselves staying in the same place where they were born long term. Others may have a reason for why they’re looking to leave.

In 2016, the Idaho Statesman ran an article about why educated millennials are leaving Idaho. Many of their interviewees cited a lack of opportunity and felt that their level of training exceeded the job opportunities available in Idaho. Others said they were seeking states that offered more diversity.

More recently, residents on Reddit have expressed that they no longer feel safe living in Idaho. Some say their desire to leave is motivated by Idaho’s strict abortion ban and its effects on women’s rights. Others say they’re concerned about how recent legislation affects their friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community. A few say they want to leave, but due to the low wages they’re making in Idaho they feel like they’re being held hostage because they can’t afford to move.

We won’t take sides, but we were curious where native born Idahoans move when they choose to leave the state. The United Census Census Bureau offers a glimpse at that data with their State of Residence By Place of Birth Table. It’s not perfect science, since their data likely includes people who moved as children when their parents decided to relocate but it does provide a good starting place. Here’s a look at the 13 states, outside of Idaho, that are now home to the greatest number of native-born Idahoans.

Top 13 States That Native-Idahoans Moved to After Leaving the Gem State According to the United States Census Bureau, these states currently have the largest number of residents that were born in Idaho living in them. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 6 Reasons People Abandoned Idaho and Moved Somewhere Else United Van Lines recently released the results of their Annual National Movers Study. When tracking inbound and outbound movement from state-to-state, they also asked what factors cause people to relocate. These were the answers from Idaho ranked top to bottom. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart