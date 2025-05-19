This Idaho City Is Now the Cheapest Place to Live in the State

When you talk to friends that live in other parts of the country, you realize how spoiled we are to live in Idaho. The state’s full of beautiful views and tons of amenities to ensure that everyone from outdoor enthusiasts to foodies to live music lovers are never bored.

However, the state’s reputation of being one of the country’s most affordable places to live was beginning to fade by the mid-2010s. Once the pandemic hit? Idaho home prices became downright painful.

While US News and World Report named Idaho the third best state in the nation to call home, they recognized that Idaho doesn’t perform exceptionally well when it comes to “housing affordability.” In that category, Idaho ranked #27.

Is there anywhere left in the state that’s considered an “affordable” place to live?

That's a question that SmartAsset has tried to answer. They analyzed the average closing costs, property taxes, home insurance premiums, average mortgage payment and the median income to calculate the most “affordable” cities in Idaho to live.

The smaller a city’s housing costs were compared to its median income, the more “affordable” it was considered.

Which Idaho City is the “Most Affordable” to Call Home in 2025?

Located between Idaho Falls and Pocatello, Blackfoot took SmartAsset’s crown for the title of Idaho’s “most affordable” city. With a population of around 13,000, it’s small enough that you’ll probably know your neighbors but big enough to have some cool attractions to check out, including one of the most stereotypical Idaho attractions.

Blackfoot’s often called the “Potato Capital of the World” so it’s only appropriate that it's where you’ll find the Idaho Potato Museum and its giant baked potato statue.

It also hosts the Eastern Idaho State Fair, which is welcoming some pretty well known acts to its night time grandstand shows in 2025. This year the fair will host country superstar Dylan Scott, comedian Jeff Dunham and a feel good show from Train and Edwin McCain.

Curious what Blackfoot’s housing stats look like compared to some of Idaho’s other most affordable cities? Here’s a look at how SmartAsset ranked the 10 “most affordable” cities in Idaho this year.

