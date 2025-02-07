5 Important Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Boise Needs to Know in 2025

❄️ February is shaping up to be the snowiest month of Winter 2024-2025

❄️ 2.9" of overnight snowfall caused multiple closures and delays

❄️ Boise area residents need to remember these important regulations about windshields, sidewalks and snowplows

Up until early February, winter in the Boise area has been rather uneventful. Normally, our region of Idaho sees 17.6 inches of seasonal snowfall. Leading up to the winter storm that hit overnight on February 6, the National Weather Service in Boise had only recorded five inches for the season.

Typically, Boise sees its first measurable snowfall of over .1” by November 20. This year, that didn’t happen until New Year’s Day. We got two inches on January 1, but that was really the only major snow event of the month. The month ended with a total of 2.4 inches recorded.

February is shaping up to be the snowiest month of the season. Including the 2.9 inches of snow that fell late into February 6, Boise has received 5.5 inches so far this month. The winter storm was enough to cause cancellations at almost all of the area’s major school districts.

While the kids may be thrilled about their snow day, we adults still had to get up, pull ourselves together for work and get the commute started even earlier than normal since the roads were quite messy.

Readjusting to driving (and sometimes walking) in winter weather can take a little bit of time. To make the transition of seasons easier for you, we put together this handy guide to things you may have forgotten about when it comes to your vehicle or sidewalks in winter weather!

