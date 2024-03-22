The weather is starting to warm up and communities all over the Boise area are getting ready to dust off their giant inflatable movie screens! Some of these cities have already announced the dates of their movie nights and which films will be playing.

Boise’s Movies Under the Stars

Boise itself isn’t ready to spill all of the details about their outdoor movies quite yet, but they do want you to save the date…or dates. The city brought back their outdoor movie series for the first time since the pandemic last summer and chose Julia Davis Park as the singular home for “Movies Under the Stars.” They’ll announce the films that are playing later this year, but those movies will start at dusk. All the screenings are free and open to the public. The 2024 dates are:

June 21

July 19

August 16

Meridian’s Sparklight Movie Night

The City of Meridian will once again host their summer movie nights at Settler’s Park. They’re actually the first outdoor movie series in the area to get underway this year. Beginning May 31, they’ll show movies every other Friday night through the beginning of August. Parents are reminded that kids under 18 will not be allowed to attend movie night without a parent or guardian present the entire night. All screenings are free and open to the public. The screen is set-up at 7 and the movies start at dusk.

Meridian's Sparklight Movie Night 2024 Meridian will host outdoor movies at Settlers Park every other Friday this summer. Here's a peek at this year's line-up! For more details click HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Kuna’s Movies on the Greenbelt

Kuna’s movie series is kind of unique because they pick some classic throwback movies that you grew up with! They’re also going to host an adults only night in mid-June and plan to do a “Spooky Movie Night” in October. They’re the only series that does a movie every week once the series begins on June 7.

Kuna's Movies on the Greenbelt 2024 Kuna's "Movies on the Greenbelt" are back again this summer. Here are the movies showing on Friday nights behind City Hall in 2024. For more details click HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Nampa’s Silver Screen on the Green

Nampa’s Silver Screen celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year, but things in 2024 will be a little bit different. It appears that Nampa cut back on the number of movies they’re showing this year AND they’ve moved to a new venue. Movies are now at Midway Park. They’re free and start around dusk.

Nampa's Silver Screen on the Green 2024 Nampa's Silver Screen on the Green moves to Midway Park this summer! Here's what's playing this year. For more details click HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

We’re still waiting for dates and movies from the Middleton Optimist Club.