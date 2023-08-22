7 Boise Area Movie Theaters to Offer Can’t Miss $4 Movies

If summer has been so busy that you couldn’t find the time to see some of this year’s big blockbusters, Sunday is the perfect time to make up for it!

Since Memorial Day weekend, studios have rolled out four major movies that have grossed over $250,000,000 nationwide. While Barbie and Oppenheimer, which had competing release dates, are the most talked about, you can’t forget the Columbia Pictures animated masterpiece Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or the nostalgia-stirring live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents The European Premiere Of "Barbie" - Roaming Getty Images for Warner Bros. loading...

As we head into the last few weekends of summer, theater chains in Boise and across the United States are coming together to celebrate the year’s biggest films with National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27. For one day only, movie tickets will drop to just $4 for any movie, in any format, including some of the specialty formats only available at the Regal Edwards at the Boise Spectrum.

Get our free mobile app

Typically, an IMAX ticket for an evening screening costs $17.50 for an adult. To enjoy the motion-enabled, 4DX experience, moviegoers shell out $19.42. Regular price tickets for a ScreenX film that extends the screen onto the walls of the theater are $16. Discounting tickets to $4? It adds up to substantial savings. If you normally opt for a regular 2D movie because they’re more budget-friendly, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting to do.

Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment, and Universal Pictures presents THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Shake Shack Kickoff Event Getty Images for Nintendo, Illum loading...

On National Cinema Day, Edwards Boise is showing a reissue of Super Mario Bros: The Movie and Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story in 4DX. Blue Beetle and Oppenheimer are playing in IMAX. Gran Turismo is also showing in ScreenX. Meg 2: The Trench, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and a 30th anniversary screening of the original Jurassic Park are playing in 3D.

Of course, those formats might not be for everyone. Maybe you would rather relax in one of the recliners at Cinemark’s Majestic, Cinema West’s Village Cinema or BoDo Cinema or the Reel Luxe theaters in Eagle or Caldwell. They’re in on the fun too! Here’s a look at the theaters listed as participating in National Cinema Day in our area.

Boise Area Theaters Participating in National Cinema Day On Sunday, August 27, these local theaters are discounting movie tickets to $4 for any format!

KEEP READING: 5 Throwback Boise Movie Theaters We Miss