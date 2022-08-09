13 FREE Boise Area Events to Check Out Before Summer Ends

When August arrives, you become one of two people. You're either the person who is devastated that summer is coming to an end or you're the "glass half full" person who sees how much there is to look forward to!

For years, Labor Day weekend was considered the unofficial end of summer but we saw a poll a few weeks ago that reveals our attitude about that date has changed. According to this new poll, a significant number of Americans feel like summer is over on August 1. That's when they flip from being all about "summer fun" to "back to school."

That feeling is fair. The first day of school in Caldwell isn't far away. Those students go back on August 15, followed by Boise on August 17, Nampa on August 18, West Ada on August 23 and Kuna on August 25.

But technically, summer isn't over until September 22 and there are still a lot of great events to look forward to before you go full "pumpkin spice" and dig out the Halloween decorations! There's at least another month before the sun starts going down before 8 p.m.

So soak up these last few weeks of summer and squeeze every little ounce of fun you can out of them! Here are some great fun and FREE community events for you to check out before Summer 2022 is over.

