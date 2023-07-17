Boise Scares Up Spooky Fun at Upcoming Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention

Are you the type of person that had to resist the urge to bust out your Halloween decorations the minute the fireworks ended up Fourth of July? Are you already guestimating the return date for the Pumpkin Spice Latte? Then you’re the type of person who can’t miss the Horrorween Con Idaho!

You read that right. Idaho has its own Halloween-themed convention that’s entering its third year. Last year’s event was so large, that they outgrew their old venue and are relocating to Expo Idaho. This year’s convention runs July 22-23.

Horrorween Con Idaho features over 50 hours of events and embraces all the best parts of Halloween: costumes, haunted houses, scary movies, and paranormal investigations. You name it, it’s represented.

The weekend starts with the pre-convention “Horroween: The Party” 21+ costume party at Somewhere Bar on Chinden. The con staff will have a Horroween Haunted Merch table where you can pick up ghostly necklaces, masks and more to get ready for Saturday and Sunday’s fun at Expo Idaho.

On Saturday and Sunday, guests can look forward to shopping vendors, attending panels on costuming, and special effects make-up (including tips and tricks to pull off those looks without spending a fortune,) building the perfect haunts with props/audio and tales of paranormal investigations. There’s even a presentation from the Idaho State Historical Society about the Ghosts of the Old Idaho State Penitentiary, which operated from 1872-1973. During the years that it was active, the Old Pen experienced 130 on-site deaths, including 10 executions. This panel will tap into the stories of the spirits that may still haunt the property to this day.

If you’re a DIY-er Classroom 2 is where you want to be! The convention offers paid “make & take” classes where you can build some incredible props like Audrey 2 from Little Shop of Horrors, Frakenstuffies, hanging bats, costume horns and more.

Saturday night is another opportunity to enjoy a costume party at the Love Bites Masquerade Ball, which will include a live dance performance, vampire-themed foods and cocktails and a dance party. Masquerade ball attire is suggested for the masquerade, but not required.

If you have a favorite Halloween costume, feel free to wear it while you’re shopping on the vendor floor! Tim Boothby, the Red Zone Photographer, will have a free professional photo booth set up at the Horroween Convention to capture amazing photos of your cosplay! Any type of costume is welcome!

Event Details:

Event: Horrorween Con Idaho

When: Saturday, July 21 - Sunday, July 22 (Pre-party Friday night)

Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St, Boise, ID, 83714

Tickets: Standard passes that get you into all non-ticketed events for the entire weekend start at $15 for kids and $30 for adults. There are also single-day tickets available. Add-on tickets for Horrorween: The Party, Love Bites Masquerade Ball and make & take classes sold separately.

