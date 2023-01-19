8 Hilarious Comedy Shows Boise Can’t Wait For in 2023

Looking back at 2022, it was a solid year for major comedy shows in the Treasure Valley.

David Spade. Taylor Tomlinson. John Mulaney. Bill Burr. Kevin Hart. Patton Oswalt. Those are just a few of the comedy heavyweights that cracked up audiences in the Boise area last year. Those shows gave you a good reason to put down your phone, step away from social media and not be so serious!

A good comedy show is like a desperately needed breath of fresh air. And let’s be honest, that’s probably why you’ve wasted more hours than you’d like to admit watching clips of them on TikTok or Instagram Reels while you’re decompressing after the workday.

7713Photography 7713Photography loading...

Well, instead of watching those bite-sized clips, how about you make plans to make an evening out of laughing your face off? We dug through the upcoming events calendars at Idaho Central Arena, The Egyptian Theater and Morrison Center and discovered that 2023’s shaping up to be an equally funny and awesome year of comedy in the Treasure Valley!

Get our free mobile app

Who’s coming and when? We did the leg work for you so that you don’t miss one of your favorites. (Because seriously…why did no one tell us Steve-O from Jackass was coming to the Egyptian until he was actually in town?!)

Here’s a look at the major comedy shows already planned for this year. We’ll continue adding to the list as more shows are announced!

Major Comedy Shows Coming to Boise in 2023 2022 was an AWESOME year for comedy in the Treasure Valley. 2023's shaping up to be pretty darn funny too!

KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 When it came to the sheer number of concerts, 2022 was a year that the Treasure Valley won't soon forget. But 2023? There are some BIG artists looking to make a splash in Idaho!