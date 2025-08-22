You’re far enough into your adult life to know that you’re someone who thrives when there’s a routine. From the way you get ready in the morning to the route you take to the office, you do it the same way day in and day out. When there’s a hiccup in the routine, it throws you for a loop.

That’s why we want to give you a heads up that a store that you depend on may not be there for you during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Idahoans Prepare for Labor Day Weekend

While we don’t know the community events calendar for every corner of Idaho, we know that Labor Day Weekend is packed in the Boise Area. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Boise Comic Arts Festival. Kuna Stampede Rodeo. The final week of Boise River float season.

There’s a lot to do event wise, but maybe you’re sticking close to home to host a backyard barbecue or pool party. If Costco is your normal destination to stock up on burgers, buns and yummy sides in your spread, do not wait until the morning of Labor Day to do it.

The west’s second favorite supermarket confirms that all seven of their warehouses will be closed on Monday, September 1.

Boise

2051 S Cole Rd

Coeur d’Alene

355 E Neider Ave

Idaho Falls

2495 E Lincoln Rd

Meridian

3403 W Chinden Blvd

Nampa

16700 N Market Place Blvd

Pocatello

305 W Quinn Rd

Twin Falls

731 Pole Line Rd

Labor Day is one of the seven holidays the warehouse club closes for every year. They’re also closed on New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Natural Grocers, which closes on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day and Fourth of July, says their stores will be open but operate on special hours. Customers are encouraged to call their store ahead of time for those hours.

Albertsons, WinCo, Fred Meyer, Walmart and Target are expected to be open during their regular hours.