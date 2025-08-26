Labor Day Weekend doesn’t officially kick off until you clock out on Friday. However, we’ve got this sneaking suspicion that a significant number of Idahoans will use a 3:30 p.m. on a Thursday Boise State game as an excuse to play hooky Friday and turn it into a four day weekend.

AAA is predicting another record travel weekend with 45.1 million Americans expected to take to the roads or the skies for one last summer getaway. That includes approximately 274,000 Idahoans.

While they haven’t released a list of the most popular Labor Day Destinations for Idahoans, past data shows that Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Seattle, Honolulu, the Oregon Coast, Reno, Maui and Anchorage are typically the top picks.

Before taking any trip, AAA recommends doing your research. That’s why we want to point out that several of these destinations are ALSO on Orkin’s most recent list of the most bed bug infested cities in America.

How Dangerous Are Bed Bugs?

While the idea of being covered in bed bugs is pure nightmare fuel, they’re more a nuisance than a danger to your health. The CDC explains that the most common reaction humans have to bed bug bites is swelling and itchiness, similar to other bug bites you’d experience during the summer months.

However, once they’re in your home they can be very tough to get rid of and calling in the experts can get pricey. Pest Extinct estimates that bed bug treatment prices can range anywhere from $288 to $672 and one treatment might not be enough to eradicate them from your home if they’ve followed you back from a vacation.

Orkin recommends following the S.L.E.E.P. method when you check into a hotel or Airbnb. That stands for:

Search room for signs of infestation. Bed bugs are tiny, so you may not spot them with your eye. However, rusty colored blood spots on mattresses or furniture, molded exoskeletons and sweet, musty odor can be signs of an infestation.

Lift sheets, curtains and cushions to check for the signs we’ve listed above.

Elevate your luggage. That means using the luggage rack your hotel provided and keeping your suitcase away from beds, sofas and other furniture.

Examine your luggage. While you’re repacking, check your suitcase and the things you’re putting inside it for those signs of bed bugs.

Place dryer-safe clothing in the dryer for 30-45 minutes on the highest setting once you get home. This is actually one we hadn’t heard about before, but pest experts agree that once your dryer reaches 120º, it’s hot enough to kill eggs and nymphs that could be hiding in your clothing.

Which of Idaho’s Favorite Labor Day Destinations Ended Up on the Bed Bug List?

Las Vegas - #46

Seattle - #39

Los Angeles - #4

Traveling somewhere else? Here’s a look at all 50 cities on the 2025 list. (Shoutout to my hometown of Youngstown, OH for making another embarrassing list.)

