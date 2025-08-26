Just a few days before what travel experts expect to be another record travel weekend, the TSA issued an important reminder that a common hair styling tool will be seized if they find it in your checked luggage.

Ladies, let’s be honest. None of us look like runway models after getting off a flight. It doesn’t matter if it’s a quick flight to Denver or an all day adventure with several layovers to reach a destination on the East Coast. That’s why so many of us are eager to dive into our suitcases and pull out our arsenal of hair products once we reach our destination.

READ MORE: TSA Bans Portable Chargers From Some Luggage at Idaho Airports

Thanks to TSA restrictions on liquids, so many of those products need to be placed in your checked luggage. We’re talking about products like full size shampoos, conditioners, dry shampoos and hairsprays.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re already checking a bag, you’d assume that your styling tools like blow-dryers, flat irons and curling irons are safe to place in that luggage. However, that may not always be the case.

The TSA just posted an urgent reminder on their Facebook page that cordless curling irons are NOT permitted in checked luggage if they use a gas cartridge or butane to heat up. Those styling tools can still fly, but they must be in your carry-on luggage.

Walgreens Walgreens loading...

Even then, there are strict rules for bringing them along. Travelers are limited to a single product falling in this category. They must have a safety cover over the heating element. You may not bring an extra cartridge.

While some media outlets are reporting this as a new ban, that’s not true. These devices have been on the “banned from checked luggage” list for years. It’s likely that the TSA issued this reminder because the devices are growing in popularity thanks to the growing number of influencers using them in TikTok videos and Instagram Reels.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Surprised that there are items that you cannot pack in your checked luggage? That list is actually quite extensive and includes some common items like portable power banks for cell phones. Here’s a look at 19 items that are banned from checked luggage at all Idaho airports.

Author’s Note: If you’re viewing this article on Newsbreak, the photo gallery of prohibited items may not load correctly. Please click HERE to view it on our website.