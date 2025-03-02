Idaho Costco Locations Just Made Another BIG Change and You’ll Love It

Crossfit. Multi-level marketing. Marching band. Swifties. These are all things that aren’t technically cults, but sometimes they sure seem that way to those outside the group. Shopping at Costco? There are a number of people who may put Costco fanatics in that category, too.

But can you blame them? Between free samples, an insanely affordable food court in the store, quality bulk products at great prices, an unmatched return policy and employees that aren’t just nice because they’re told to be, but because they’re truly happy, it’s a fun place to shop. Whether it’s weekly or monthly, there are plenty of Idaho families that look forward to their Costco trips!

READ MORE:

Idahoans Don’t Always Love Costco’s Changes

Consumer Spending Rises Eight Tenths Of A Percent In July Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

When you build the sort of loyalty that Costco’s built, sometimes the smallest change can make shoppers feel like they’ve been betrayed. Over the past year, the popular warehouse store made some tweaks that weren’t exactly well received by Idaho shoppers.

Get our free mobile app

Across the country, Costco warehouses saw an uptick in membership sharing that violated their policies. Once upon a time, all you had to do to access the store was flash a membership card at the door, even if it wasn’t yours. Most of the time those people would get busted at check out when the name on their credit card or debit card didn’t match the name on the membership card.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

As a result, Costco started installing scanners at the doors of their warehouses to try to catch people trying to pull one over on the company before they got inside. According to the updated policy, membership cards must have a full face photo to be valid. If you have an old card without an ID, you must show a passport or other government issued ID to enter. The policy was met with negativity on social media.

Other changes like the elimination of certain food items at the food court and bakery and a change from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products received some push back, too.

But Idahoans Will LOVE Costco’s Latest Change

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

Costco’s just announced another change and it’s one that Idaho Costco members should be excited about! Costco’s notorious for having some of the cheapest gas prices in the state. As we’re sitting down to write this, GasBuddy shows that the Boise Costco has gas for $2.99 per gallon. Walmart on Overland is showing the same price, but after that? The next cheapest gas stations are displaying prices of $3.05.

While it’s tough to beat gas prices at Costco, there are some hurdles to taking advantage of them. First of all you have to be a member or have been gifted a Costco Shop Card by a member. Second of all, unlike most gas stations around the Gem State, Costco gas stations aren’t 24 hours.

Salt Lake City’s ABC affiliate explains that when Costco’s gas stations close and they’re safety attendants go home for the evening, the pumps use an automatic shut-off and lock so that they can’t be accessed after hours. Not exactly convenient if you’re making a long road trip that extends late into the evening.

Well, that’s changed! As of mid-February, Costco is extending their gas station hours at most of their warehouses in the country, including the locations across Idaho.

The new gas station hours are:

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.