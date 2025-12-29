When it comes to the week before Christmas and New Year’s, what type of person are you? Are you the type of person who took down the decorations on December 26 and went back to work on December 29? Or are you the type of person who used their PTO wisely so that you could enjoy the holidays for another week?

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, there was something we noticed friends mentioning over and over again on social media. It seemed like Christmas season just blew by in 2025 with little to no time to enjoy it.

If you consider Black Friday the unofficial start of the Christmas season, that wasn’t your imagination. With Thanksgiving falling so late in 2025, there were just 28 days between Turkey Day and Christmas. That’s the second shortest Christmas season possible.

We felt it too. Our weekend event calendar went Festival of Trees/Parade, Parade/Parade, Children’s Winterland Festival, YMCA Christmas Run…the next thing we knew? It was Christmas Eve and our tree hadn’t come out of the box yet.

Luckily, there’s still a little more time for you to enjoy Christmas lights around the Treasure Valley before they’re taken down and put into storage and that includes Eagle’s viral “Candy Cane Lane” display!

Located at 1572 E Feather View Dr., the Box family fills their yard with Christmas decorations that range from traditional nativities, to nostalgic figures like Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch that will take you back to your childhood to more recent characters like Olaf from Frozen and the Minions.

The family has brightened up the holidays for visitors by passing out over 7,000 candy canes and joining forces with Dutch Bros to serve more than 900 cups of complimentary cocoa. The display also gives back to Idaho kids facing critical illnesses, as it doubles as a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. As of December 29, the Box family blew past their $1,500 goal and has raised more than $2,100 for the nonprofit.

The final night of the display is December 31. Until then it will be lit up daily from 5:30-11 p.m. If you visit, make time to search for the hidden Grinches! According to the signs at the home, there are six. We were only able to find 3!

Here’s a look at some of the snapshots we took the night we visited.

How Long Are Other Light Displays Up?

William, the keeper of all things Christmas lights at Boise Christmas Lights, has added a page of final dates for homeowners that contacted him directly. You can see those names and addresses HERE.

