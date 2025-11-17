Ready to get gloriously lost in a twinkling winter wonderland? Shindig Farms is bringing back their “Lost in Christmas” maze for another season of festive fun and this year, they’re kicking things off with a heartwarming twist.

Opening weekend is set for Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22. To kick it off, they’re encouraging guests to embrace the season of giving by bringing non-perishable food items for the Idaho Food Bank along.

Anyone who donates two or more non-perishables will score $4 off admission for the evening. The offer is only good on opening weekend and it’s a very cool way to experience holiday magic with your own family, while helping Idaho families who are experiencing challenges during the holidays.

What Makes the Maze So Special?

After Halloween, the team at Shindig Farms spends a few weeks flipping their eight-foot-tall straw maze from spooky to merry by decking out the walls with thousands of twinkling lights and illuminated canopies that shine overhead as you try to find your way to the end.

There are Christmas surprises hidden along the way. In the past, visitors have spotted everything from the Grinch and Max to Ralphie in his iconic bunny PJs from A Christmas Story. You may even stumble across an Instagram-worthy gingerbread house! Half the fun of the maze is discovering what’s waiting around the next turn.

In addition to the maze, families can explore:

Christmas swing ride lit up for the season

Mechanical reindeer bull

Axe throwing

Corn cannon

Horse-drawn wagon rides through the property

Their Christmas concessions include hot cocoa, popcorn and cotton candy. The maze is open Fridays and Saturdays in November. Thursdays get added once December arrives and there are a few additional days to enjoy the maze the week of Christmas. You can see their hours and admission prices HERE.

“Lost in Christmas” at Shindig Farms is located at Shindig Farms ID–45 & Scism Road in Nampa.