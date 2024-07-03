Floating the Boise River on July 4? Important Changes You Need to Know

Boise River Float season officially kicked off on Thursday, June 27! While this week’s triple digit temperatures aren’t expected to kick in until after the 4th of July, it’s still going to be plenty warm enough to float the river on Thursday.

If you’re one of the people planning to float on 4th of July, you should know that there are a few things about that trip from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park that are a little bit different from a typical Thursday.

That’s because the City of Boise will spend most of the day getting ready for their fireworks display and festival at Ann Morrison Park. In order to make sure that’s done safely and efficiently, there will be NO PUBLIC PARKING available at Ann Morrison Park on Thursday, July 4. If you usually leave a second vehicle at Ann Morrison, plan on using the shuttle service between Barber Park and Ann Morrison.

Speaking of the shuttles, since the holiday falls on a weekday this year, the shuttle service and fee parking hours at Barber Park will also be adjusted. Instead of running on the weekday schedule, they’ll be operating on the weekend schedule.

That means that fee parking at Barber Park will start half an hour earlier at 9:30 a.m. and rental services at Boise River Raft & Tube will begin an hour earlier at 10 a.m. Rather than running once an hour, the shuttle at Ann Morrison Park will depart from the takeout area every 20 minutes from noon to 6 p.m. That shuttle costs $4 for a one-way trip.

Floaters are reminded that it is illegal to drink alcohol on the Boise River and within 250 feet of the river. Breaking the rule could result in being cited for an open container violation.

Lifejackets are mandatory for kids 14 and under. If you don’t have one, you may borrow one from the loaner station at Barber Park. Just return it at the kiosk at Ann Morrison Park after you take out.

