Thanks to unseasonably cool temperatures, the first weekend of Boise River Float Season was a bit of a bust. With much warmer temperatures in the forecast, the second weekend is shaping up to be a busy one at Barber Park.

Over the past few years, Ada County Parks & Waterways have made some fantastic upgrades to the popular park to improve the visitor experience for the area’s growing population. Those included adding larger grass gathering areas, new concrete pathways, picnic pads, seatwall benches and a new launch ramp.

While all of those seem to be appreciated, there was one change that floaters are still struggling to accept nearly five years later. Parks & Waterways decided to shut off the public air pumps during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the idea to do so may have stemmed from the desire to discourage large groups from congregating in the same place, the park staff was surprised by what they saw.

What Happened When the Pumps Were Shut Off

The number of vehicles entering Barber Park’s parking lot increased by 28%, but the park staff discovered that 2020 was the smoothest and most efficient float season they’d seen in quite some time.

In the past, the number of floaters who showed up with empty rafts would overwhelm the beach and make it difficult to access two of the three entry points into the river. It could take up to 45 minutes to get to the front of the line to use the pumps.

But the first summer without them? People spread out in shady, grassy areas around the park to fill up their rafts with personal pumps and got into the water more quickly. In addition to increased efficiency, the park staff said they saw less fights, smoking, alcohol consumption, explicit language, and trash in the launch area. It also allowed them to use their staff more efficiently, since maintenance tasks associated with the pumps were no longer part of the day.

Know Before You Go: Come Inflated or Pack Your Own Pump

Ultimately, the pumps were permanently removed and aren’t coming back. We’re issuing this reminder because there are plenty of new residents in the Boise area looking to take part in an iconic summer tradition.

There are also quite a few travel blogs and websites that haven’t been updated in years that incorrectly claim that there are free, public pumps at the park. Those outdated websites are incorrect. The pumps are gone.

Hand pumps, battery-operated compressors or quick fill pumps that run off your car’s auxiliary power outlet are your best options as there are limited power outlets available at the park. You should absolutely not trespass in the surrounding neighborhood to use outlets outside private homes.