While there’s a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday, July 4, the greatest risk should pass by the time you leave the house to enjoy a parade, fire up the grill or float the river.

At press time, the Weather Channel is showing the greatest chance of rain between 6-7 a.m. After that, temps should rise into the lower-80s, making it a decent day for a float. If you are planning to float the river on the Fourth of July, know that your float won’t be business as usual.

Why Ann Morrison Park Will Be Closed to Traffic

That’s because the City of Boise will spend most of the day getting ready for their fireworks display and festival at Ann Morrison Park. In order to make sure that’s done safely and efficiently, the city is closing the park to traffic. So, there will be no public parking available at Ann Morrison Park on July 4.

If your normal float routine involves leaving a second car at Ann Morrison Park, you’ll have to utilize the shuttle service between Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park.

July 4 Shuttle Schedule Changes

Just know that the shuttles won’t be on their normal Friday schedule. Typically on Fridays, the shuttles run on the hour every hour from noon-9 p.m. However, since Friday’s a holiday they’ll operate on the weekend schedule where shuttles leave Ann Morrison Park every 20 minutes. Shuttle service will end early at 7 p.m. on July 4.

Shuttle rides cost $4 one way.

Rules for Floating the Boise River

Floaters are reminded that it is illegal to drink alcohol on the Boise River and within 250 feet of the river. Breaking the rule could result in being cited for an open container violation.

Lifejackets are mandatory for kids 14 and under. If you don’t have one, you may borrow one from the loaner station at Barber Park. Just return it at the kiosk at Ann Morrison Park after you take out.