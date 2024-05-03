Another week, another vacancy for malls across America to fill. Less than two weeks after Express filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to reduce their footprint, another fast fashion retailer is calling it quits.

Express filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 22 and said that they plan to close about 95 of their 323 remaining locations. They do have investors interested in trying to save the company and getting out of leases at these underperforming stores could help Express position itself for success when they come out on the other side.

That’s not the case for Rue21, which recently filed for bankruptcy for the third time since 2003. According to Reuters, the company did try to sell the brand but no one was interested in buying it at a price higher than what it would earn by liquidating all of its remaining merchandise. They estimate that the teen-focused clothing brand is carrying approximately $194.4 million in debt. Rather than try to survive any longer, they plan to all of their 541 locations. CNN believes that the closures will happen quickly, with the stores closing for good within four to six weeks.

The news outlet says that Rue21 could not overcome the challenges that many mall based retailers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teen shoppers turned to online shopping for products similar to what they sold and never came back when the stores tried to resume normal operations.

25 Locations Affected in Idaho, Washington State, Utah and California

The announcement is a big blow to Boise Towne Square Mall, a Rue21 takes up a large suite on the second floor of the mall near Dillards. There are two vacant storefronts between Rue21 and the department store and another across the way between the Pro Image and Aeropostale. The chain also operates locations at Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls and Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.

Rue21 also had stores at these other locations in our region:

The Outlet Collection - Auburn, Washington

Colonnade Shopping Center - Kennewick, Washington

South Hill Mall - Puyallup, Washington

Wenatchee Valley Mall - East Wenatchee, Washington

Grants County Mall - Moses Lake, Washington

Spokane Valley Mall - Spokane, Washington

Layton Hills Mall - Layton, Utah

Provo Towne Center - Provo, Utah

Jordan Landing - West Jordan, Utah

The Shoppes at Lake Park - West Valley, Utah

Valley Fair Mall - West Valley, Utah

Shasta Outlets - Anderson, California

Moreno Valley Mall - Moreno Valley, California

Commons at Madera Fair - Madera, California

Jess Ranch Marketplace - Apple Valley, California

Southbay Pavilion - Carson, California

Lake Elsinore Outlets - Lake Elsinore, California

Chico Mall - Chico, California

Northridge Mall - Salinas, California

Delano Marketplace - Delano, California

Santa Maria Town Center - Santa Maria, California

Solano Mall - Fairfield, California

Garden Vineyard Plaza - Selma, California

Folsom Premium Outlets - Folsom, California

Tulare Outlet Center - Tulare, California

Page Plaza - Hemet, California

Monte Vista Crossings - Turlock, California

High Desert Gateway - Hesperia, California

Vacaville Premium Outlets - Vacaville, California

Lake Elsinore Outlets - Lake Elsinore, California

