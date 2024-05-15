Another Creative Boise Area Restaurant Just Closed Their Doors For Good

If there’s one thing that Boise and its surrounding communities do well, it’s hospitality. When you find a restaurant you really like, it’s not long before it starts to feel like home. The staff begins to feel like family.

For us, that restaurant was Old Chicago in Downtown Boise. It was our destination for NFL football on Sundays. It was our place to land on days when we just didn’t have the energy to make dinner. We celebrated birthdays, job promotions and even our wedding there. The staff was such an important part of our lives, that when they left to pursue other interests we wanted to see them shine!

Which is why this article is such a bummer for us to write. One of our favorite bartenders, Bud, went on to become the head brewer at Twisted District, a unique brewery that his mom and her boyfriend opened in Garden City in late 2020. Not only was it a destination for Bud’s creative brews, the food there was really good, too. We were big, big fans of Brisket and Gorgonzola Kettle Chips. Their deviled eggs were pretty bomb, too.

But one of their most well known menu items? The Yard Dog, a three foot long hot dog with three toppings. While it was marketed toward groups, they also had a “Yard Dog Challenge” where if you could eat the entire thing yourself, you got a funny t-shirt that said “I Ate the Biggest Weiner @ Twisted District.” The last Facebook post that they pinned about the challenge said that Canada’s #1 competitive eater, Joel Hansen, lowered the record to an insane 10 minutes and 16 seconds.

Unfortunately, no one will have a chance to see if they can lower it even further. After posting on Monday, May 13 that they’d be closed until further notice, they followed up that message with this post on Facebook:

For the last 3 ½ years we have brought some amazing brews, a unique and innovative menu and some of the best local entertainment in the valley. Unfortunately, like many small businesses and independent restaurants, we have succumbed to the economic conditions and have no choice but to close permanently. We are forever grateful for our amazing customers and staff that have crossed our threshold during our time here. We love you all and wish you nothing but the best.

Another Boise Area Restaurant Quietly Closed Up Shop

So, sadly another fun locally owned business is joining a growing list of closures in the Boise area. The announcement comes just a few weeks after Louisiana’s Soul Bayou announced that they were closing their brick and mortar location inside the Chow Market at the Boise Spectrum. They do, however, say they’ll be continuing catering service and plan to get a food truck.

