Two More “Big Money” Lottery Tickets Sold in California as Jackpot Swells Past $1 Billion

You had your resignation letter drafted. You were set to hand it to your boss on Monday morning and then disappear with your new fortune. Since there weren’t any jackpot winners in the latest Mega Millions or Powerball drawings, you’ll want to wait a little bit longer to print that out.

Monday Night’s Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $800 Million

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

The drawing on Saturday, March 23 was the 35 Powerball drawing without a winner. That means the next drawing on Monday, March 25 will be up to $800 million with a cash value of $384.8 million. At that tier, it would be the sixth largest jackpot in the multi-state game’s history.

That said, if you live in Southern California or picked up your Powerball ticket while you were visiting for Spring Break, hopefully you didn’t toss your ticket when you realized you hadn’t won the jackpot! We say that because there was still a BIG money ticket sold in California.

Five of the tickets sold for Saturday night’s drawing were sold in Florida, Indiana, Texas, Washington State and California matched five of the numbers, but not the Powerball. While the winners in the other four states will get the standard $1 million “Match 5” prize, KTLA reports that the ticket sold at a 7-Eleven on Roscoe Blvd in Sun Valley was worth $2.4 million because Mega Millions prizes in California are pari-mutuel.

Tuesday Night’s Mega Millions Drawing Reaches $1.1 Billion

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Past 1 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

There was no winner in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing either, which means Tuesday’s jackpot is now the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s history. At an estimated $1.1 billion, the cash payout is $525.8 million.

There was a second-tier Match 5 winner sold in California for that drawing. KTLA reports that it was sold at a Shell on West Ramsey in Banning and was worth three-quarters of $1 million.

