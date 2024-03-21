“Big Money” Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at One of California Luckiest Stores

Lottery fever is quickly approaching an all time high! Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are quickly climbing toward $1 Billion. It’s no surprise that people in the Golden State are rushing to buy their tickets. One of those lottery players has already hit it big!

Friday Night’s Mega Millions Drawing Estimated to Be $977 Million

California Joins Mega Millions Lottery Getty Images loading...

If you’re someone who doesn’t start following the large multi-state lottery games until their jackpots get this big, you likely didn’t realize that NO ONE has won the Mega Millions jackpot since December 8. That means that Friday’s jackpot will be the sixth largest in the game’s 22 history. At press time, the jackpot is $977 million with a cash option of $461.

Saturday Night’s Powerball Drawing Is Huge Too

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion After 3 Months Without A Winner Getty Images loading...

On the Powerball side of things, the game has gone 34 drawings without a winner. There were also no Match 5 + Power Play or Match 5 winners in the drawing held on Wednesday, March 20. Saturday night’s jackpot will be at least $750 million with a cash value of $357.3 million. At that tier, it would be the ninth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Someone in California Has Already Hit it Big

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The California Lottery revealed that a ticket matching the first five numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli in Sacramento. In most states, that means the winner would get $1 million but California does something called pari-mutuel prizes that makes second tier prizes worth more. More ticket sales and more people playing usually mean that these fixed amounts get higher in California. They’ve been doing that in California since the 1990s.

The Match 5 ticket sold in Sacramento was worth $1.7 million.

READ MORE: The 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations in Boise, ID

Lichine’s is as legendary in California as the Jacksons #10 on Orchard in Boise, Idaho is. The store was once listed as one of the luckiest places to play the lottery in The Golden State. The Sacramento Bee says that the store has sold three multi-million-dollar jackpot tickets over the last 24 years. Of course, the Boise store is known for selling the Powerball jackpot winning ticket, twice about a decade apart.

Get our free mobile app

Winning tickets for the four largest Powerball jackpots EVER were sold in California.

KEEP READING: 11 Fun Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Giant Jackpots of $50K or More Remaining This list is up to date as of March 4, 2024! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart