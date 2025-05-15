For the past 110 years, the Snake River Stampede has been Idaho’s most talked about rodeo. As they celebrate this big anniversary, they’re uncorking some big changes and new traditions!

Snake River Stampede Moves Event Dates in 2025

If you typically plan your family vacation around summer events that you don’t want to miss, double check the calendar because the Snake River Stampede has moved their dates up one month. Rather than happening in July, this year’s rodeo is scheduled for June 17-21.

Why the Rodeo Moved to June

There were a few reasons for the switch. The old dates often competed with other large rodeo events like Cheyenne Frontier Days or California Rodeo Salinas. By moving Idaho’s premier rodeo event to June, the Stampede hopes to attract top-tier talent that might have otherwise skipped our event to participate in a different rodeo.

How the New Dates Improve the Experience

And if Mother Nature cooperates, it’ll be a more comfortable experience for fans to enjoy the pre-rodeo events and post-rodeo concerts in the amphitheater. It was over 100º every day of the 2024 rodeo and all but one day of the 2023 edition. Typically these new dates in June have an average high temp in the mid 80s.

Snake River Stampede Uncorks a New Wine Event

Whether the event is in June or July, rodeo week normally comes to a close after the finals on Saturday night, but this year organizers are hoping to carry the excitement throughout the entire weekend and have added a new wine festival on Sunday afternoon!

The new event, called the Stampede Wine Down is happening on Sunday, June 22 from 2-6 p.m. inside the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. Canyon County’s well known for its award-winning Sunnyslope Wine Trail and many of them will be pouring their best selections.

What to Expect at the Stampede Wine Down

More than 16 local wineries will be there, along with shopping vendors and food trucks.

Tickets include a roll-up picnic blanket to lay out on the lawn, a custom wine glass, 15 wine samples and a printed tasting passport with notes so that you can track your sips. Tickets are already on sale HERE.

There’s also a limited number of 10 top tables available for $100 if you contact the rodeo directly. That contact information is HERE.