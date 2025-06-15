Who says that rodeo week is over after the Snake River Stampede finals? This year the fun stretches into Sunday and things will wind down in style!

For the first time ever, the Snake River Stampede is keeping the excitement of rodeo week going with a brand new event made just for you and your Sunday Funday crew!

The Stampede Wine Down is a new wine festival happening at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Sunday, June 22 from 2- 6 p.m.

You can picture it, right? A sunny afternoon, cozy picnic blanket on the hill side, custom wine glass in your hand and endless laughs with your girls as you sip your way through some of the best local wines the Sunnyslope Wine Trail has to offer!

Tickets include a custom wine glass, roll-up picnic blanket, tasting passport to track your favorite pours, access to shopping and food vendors AND 15 wine samples!

Tickets are on sale here