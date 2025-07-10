Once we’re past Fourth of July weekend, it seems like Idahoans split into two distinct groups.

In one corner? People who are ready for pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations. In the other corner? People trying to squeeze in as much travel as they can during the summer months.

While Idaho has dozens of beautiful lakes and landscapes to visit, sometimes you have to spread your wings and fly. That means finding an adventure beyond your own backyard. Maybe setting sail on a cruise*, taking a trip to Disneyland or putting your passport to good use.

Idahoans Love to Travel, But Is This Spot Still Safe?

One international destination that’s been incredibly popular with Idahoans this year? The Dominican Republic.

Photo by Melisa Popanicic on Unsplash

My best friend went on a trip to the Dominican Republic back in May and her pictures were stunning and her stories about the trip were equally impressive. Initially, I was super jealous. Now, I’m just happy she came home in one piece.

Shortly after her trip, the U.S. Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the popular tropical getaway.

Why the U.S. Issued a Level 2 Advisory

Photo by Robin Canfield on Unsplash

According to the notice, the advisory was issued due to increased violent crime like robbery, homicide and sexual assault in the country.

While the Dominican Republic has stepped up the presence of law enforcement in areas that are popular with tourists, the Department of State says that it’s still wise to not display signs of wealth. They also discourage you from meeting anyone that you’ve met online in secluded areas.

Safety Tips for visiting the Dominican Republic

Photo by Shawn Lee on Unsplash

While “Level 2” advisories aren’t a reason to cancel a trip you already have planned, you should consider these safety tips for tourists visiting the Dominican Republic:

Pay attention to your surroundings

Do not carry or wear valuable items that will attract attention

Be vigilant about where your phone is and avoid using it openly on the street

If robbed, hand over your personal belongings without resisting

Travel with a partner or group if possible

Do not leave food or drinks unattended

Countries with Level 4 "Do Not Travel" Warnings

Meanwhile, the federal government has 21 countries under the most severe “Level 4 Advisory” which means do not travel to these countries. You can see those listed below.