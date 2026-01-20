There’s no doubt the Boise area has grown and national chains are racing to catch up. In-N-Out chose the Treasure Valley as the home of their very first Idaho restaurant. Raising Cane’s followed suit. Even a brand that wanted nothing to do with the Gem State seven years ago is singing a different tune.

That, of course, would be Dunkin’. You may remember that BoiseDev spoke with a team from Cushman Wakefield Pacific Advisors in 2019 who discussed the not-so-positive interaction they had with Dunkin’ at a conference in Las Vegas. One said “They think Boise is in Iowa. That’s how interested they are in us.” They’ve obviously noticed the growth and opportunity in the Treasure Valley, because there are now two franchise groups searching for the perfect location to open Idaho’s first Dunkin’ location.

And it’s not just fast food brands looking to capitalize on the Boise area’s population boom. Five potential new tenants have filed permits to join The Village at Meridian, which is undergoing a massive expansion this year.

Flower Child

Not to be confused with the former Boise bakery, this Flower Child is a concept owned by The Cheesecake Factory that specializes in healthy, customizable bowls, salads and wraps made with fresh, from-scratch ingredients. When the concept plans were posted on the Boise sub-Reddit, several people said they tried it in Arizona or Vegas. Their reviews were mixed, but people seemed grateful for another healthier option coming to town. For what it’s worth, The Cheesecake Factory also owns North Italia which opened at the village last year.

Alo Yoga

If you’re a big believer that a woman can never own too many leggings, get ready for another option. Alo Yoga is a premium activewear brand that sells yoga pants, leggings, sports bras and other athleisure-wear for both men and women. It’s a brand that’s incredibly popular with celebrities. If you want to check one out before the Meridian store is complete, Alo Yoga has a store at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City.

Vuori

If you’re like “I know this name, but I don’t know why,” chances are that you’ve shopped somewhere like Scheels or Fleet Feet. Both stores carry the activewear and athleisure brand. If you love the brand, you can expect a bigger selection at The Village location.

Kendra Scott

Jewelry lovers are no doubt familiar with the Austin-based, billion-dollar jewelry brand Kendra Scott. They currently have over 150 stores nationwide and sell everything from fashion and fine jewelry to accessories like purses and sunglasses to home products like candles. The planning permit filed in December shows that the store would be 1,533 square feet.

Eight Five One

Kendra Scott isn’t the only jewelry brand hoping to make the Village a new home. Boise-based Eight Five One won’t have to wait for the buildings that are part of the Village’s expansion project to be complete. They started their remodel project in the old Plant Therapy space on January 19. Unlike the other potential tenants listed above, this won’t be the brand’s first Idaho brick-and-mortar location. Eight Five One already has a location in Downtown Boise.