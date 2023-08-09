Kids Of All Ages Celebrate Grand Opening of Idaho’s First LEGO Store This Week

Thanks to the incredible box office success of Barbie, Mattel might be the toy maker everyone’s talking about right now. However, they’re NOT the biggest toy maker in the world. That title belongs to a different brand who had a revenue of $8 BILLION in 2022. That brand is about to open a brand new store at The Village at Meridian this week.

Earlier this year, a job posting tipped LEGO fans off that the toy maker was planning to open its first company-owned store in Idaho at The Village at Meridian. Kids and kids at heart have been watching activity in the vacant spot once occupied by Soft Surroundings, wondering when the store will be ready. It only recently joined INOV8 and Upgrade List on the shopping area’s list of tenants “Opening Soon.”

Get our free mobile app

A-1 Heating & Air was contracted to do the electrical work on the store and posted a few teaser images of the store’s interior on July 20, saying the store was “so CLOSE to being done.”

Now we know that the store is just days away from being complete! The Village at Meridian recently created a Facebook event for the LEGO Store’s grand opening which explains that the ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. During opening weekend, the store will have exclusive offers for kids of all ages and one-of-a-kind displays set up to admire.

Get our free mobile app

According to LEGO’s website for the new store, the Meridian location will feature one of their famous “Pick-A-Brick” walls, which give builders the chance to pick individual pieces they need for their creations. Customers can pick from one of two cup sizes to fill when picking bricks from the wall.

A Look Inside London's New Flagship LEGO Store Getty Images loading...

They’ll also have the ability for shoppers to build their own minifigs and have a demonstration table where you can get hands on with one of the most well known toys in the world.

LEGO® Store: The Musical & LEGO® Store Fifth Ave Premiere Getty Images for Lego loading...

The store will be located between Loft and Brighton and will be open 10-9 Monday thru Saturday and 11-6 on Sunday.

As we previously mentioned this will be the first LEGO company store in Idaho. LEGO enthusiasts in the Boise area have had their brick needs served by Brick & Minifigs and Bricknowlogy, which are not owned and operated by LEGO.

LOOK: Scenic tour of LEGOLAND California Resort Legoland California Resort is a theme park in Carlsbad, California, based on the Lego toy brand.