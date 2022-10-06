New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week

It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian.

In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.

While plans for the larger expansion continue, the existing Village at Meridian has already welcomed nine new exciting restaurants and retailers. They also did an extensive remodel of the Nike Factory Outlet store and reopened it as “Nike Unite Meridian” in late July. Here’s a look at the new businesses that have already opened at The Village in 2022.

9 Exciting New Stores Open in The Village at Meridian in 2022 According to the Village's website, these projects are now open!

One more new tenant will join that list on Friday, October 7. Burlington already has two locations in the Treasure Valley: one on Fairview in Boise and one on Marketplace Blvd in Nampa. The Village at Meridian makes three. According to Burlington’s website, this new Meridian store is one of 20 new locations they’re opening nationwide in October. You’ll find it next to Sierra in part of the space once occupied by Toys R Us.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

On opening weekend, guests can look forward to grand opening promotions like receiving a $5 bonus card on Friday, a WOW Bucks scratch game for the first 200 costumes on Saturday which has a top prize of a $250 Burlington gift card and a reusable bag giveaway on Sunday.

