What Happened to the Nike Factory Store in Meridian?

The Nike Factory Store at the Village at Meridian is unlike any other store you'll find in the state.

That's because, to this day, it is the only Nike Factory Store in Idaho. It was one of the very first tenants announced at The Village at Meridian. Along with other stores in the "north phase" of The Village, it opened almost a year before the Village itself. They celebrated their grand opening in October 2012.

They've been selling discounted Nike gear and apparel in that spot for almost a decade...until recently. When we drove by last earlier this week, the store was closed and the windows had a Nike branded wrap over them reading "Re-Opening Summer 2022." Their Yelp page was recently updated, showing that the store will likely be closed until at least July 21, 2022.

Over the past two years, many of us have been conditioned to associate the words closure or re-opening with COVID lockdowns, but that isn't what's happening this time around at the Nike Factory Outlet. The store filed building permits with the City of Meridian back in January of this year in preparation for a remodel. According to the permits, the remodel will include interior partitions, millwork, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and flooring work/modifications.

Not the Only Construction Happening in the Village's North Phase

Just a few doors down, work is underway to transform the old Toys 'R Us space into the Treasure Valley's newest Burlington location. It'll take up the remaining half of the vacant building that wasn't used by for the Sierra store that opened last Spring. There's no timeline for when the new store will be complete, but it is now listed on The Village's "coming soon" page.

