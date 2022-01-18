6 Exciting New Tenants Planned for The Village at Meridian in 2022

Don't judge us, but it's been a minute since we've been to The Village at Meridian. An unexpected detour took us out there this weekend and we discovered that there are a bunch of new projects underway!

We'll be honest, it's been about two months since we were spent time at The Village at Meridian. Once our lash artist moved out of one of the suites there, we really haven't had a reason to make that drive from Southeast Boise. That was until Saturday when our trip to buy shampoo at the Ulta by Boise Towne Square failed.

Get our free mobile app

Like a lot of other businesses, they're having a hard time keeping the store properly staffed so we were greeted by a sign on the door saying they were doing curbside orders only and that people who wanted to shop in-store should visit the location in Meridian.

So, off to Meridian we went for the first time since the end of October. When we pulled into the Village, we got curious about all the construction we saw underway. After we were done shopping, we decided to check up on the "coming soon" section of their website to see what was happening! Here's what we found out.

6 Exciting New Stores Planned for The Village at Meridian in 2022 If you haven't driven past or through The Village at Meridian lately, there's a lot of construction underway! According to the Village's website, these projects are currently underway!

We know those stores are definitely in the works but there are plenty of opportunities for The Village at Meridian and other retail areas to grow as the year goes on. Naturally, that made us curious to see what else you'd like to open in the Treasure Valley! After surveying our listeners these were the top answers on the board.

20 Businesses Boise Really Wishes Would Open in 2022 Each year, we kick off the new year by asking which businesses that don't currently have a location in the Treasure Valley you'd like to see open here. This is what you told us.