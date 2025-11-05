When 2025 started, one of the goals you set for yourself was to use all of your PTO days. With less than 40 working days left in the year, it’s becoming very clear that it’s probably not going to happen…again. There’s always next year, right?

That’s the spirit!

We understand that not using all of your vacation time may not entirely be your fault. Requesting time off usually comes with this weird pressure that you should only do it if you’re actually going somewhere. But like everything else in 2025, the essential components of a vacation like the price of lodging and airline tickets are expensive. Actually going somewhere often feels like it’s out of reach.

READ MORE: Sun Valley Gets New Direct Flights From American Airlines

But that’s about to change for Idahoans living in the Magic Valley! This post from Breeze Airways popped up on my news feed this week and I instantly thought “Hey, I recognize those falls!”



The Utah-based, low cost airline is scheduled to begin service at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls beginning March 6, 2026. They’ll be offering direct flights to Las Vegas and one-stop, no plane change flights to Orange County. Those flights will operate Mondays and Fridays.

Get our free mobile app

Introductory fares for the Vegas flights start at just $49, so the airfare part of planning a vacation just became a lot easier. Sin City itself has seen a decline in tourism, so resorts and casinos are starting to offer deals to win back tourists who were tired of being nickel and dimed for resort fees, parking fees, higher table minimums and over priced experiences.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Combine those discounts and a cheap plane ticket? Boom! You have a reason to "actually go somewhere” and use those vacation days next year.

Breeze Airways has been popular with travelers because of their extras like free family seating, quality onboard WiFi and the fact that they don’t charge cancellation or change fees if you need to adjust your trip. Travel + Leisure readers also recently ranked Breeze as the third best domestic airline, placing it ahead of major players like Alaska, Delta, Southwest and United. Only JSX, which is a public charter airline and Hawaiian Airlines ranked higher.

Right now, Twin Falls only offers direct flights to Salt Lake City through Delta so these new options are incredibly exciting for Magic Valley residents who don’t want to drive two hours to Boise for more affordable tickets to their final destination.