Halfway between Salt Lake City and Boise, Twin Falls has always been more of a pit stop on the way to family fun at Lagoon or shenanigans in Jackpot, than a destination itself. However, some new data shows that more and more people who pass through the Twin Falls aren’t leaving. Could the Magic Valley be home to Idaho’s next boomtown?

Moving Trends Shaping Idaho Communities in 2025

Moving Place, a website dedicated to making moves as pain-free as possible, recently unveiled its list of the Hottest U.S. Zip Codes of 2025. They noted that they’ve seen a shift in what drives people to relocate. Usually, new or better housing, a new job or desire to establish an independent household are the biggest motivating factors behind a move.

READ MORE: Boise Residents Say They're Ready to Move To These 15 More Appealing Cities

However, this year they’ve seen an increase in movers citing different political ideologies, climate concerns and affordability play a bigger role than they have in the past.

Get our free mobile app

Another thing they’ve noticed? That affordability is pushing people to move out of the center of thriving cities around America, including Boise. Instead, they’re searching for suburbs or the edges of bigger metro areas.

And that seems to be the case in Idaho. According to Moving Place’s Data, Meridian continues to be Idaho’s brightest and shiniest boomtown. When you narrow their data to the 10 hottest zip codes in each state, both 83642 and 83646 top the list. Their data shows that in 2025 alone, more than 4,321 movers desired to make Meridian home even though the home prices are pretty comparable to Boise.

Realtor.com shows that the current median home price in Meridian is $575,000. That’s only $14,000 cheaper than the median price in Boise.

Could These Be Idaho’s Next Boomtowns?

We’re not surprised to see Meridian listed as Idaho’s top boomtown. It’s a trend. Smart Asset had Meridian on their list of fastest growing boomtowns in America in 2022. GoBanking Rates put it on a similar list in 2023 and 2024.

But what other zip codes are starting to boom? 83301 in Twin Falls ranked as the #3 hottest zip code in the state with 1,483 move-ins in 2025. The median home price in that zip code is currently $435,000.

83854 in Post Falls was close behind in #4 with 1,432 move-ins in 2025. The median home price in that zip code is currently $577,900.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

83669, aka Star, rounded out the Top 5 with 1,365 move-ins in 2025. The current median home price in Star is considerably higher than Boise’s at $721,950 but that doesn’t seem to be stopping interest in the small city.

Lewiston Sees Residents Pack Their Bags

While there’s growing interest in Meridian, Twin Falls, Post Falls and Star, Lewiston isn’t feeling the love. A May 2025 release from the Idaho Department of Labor showed that Lewiston saw the greatest population slide from 2023-2024