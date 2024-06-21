One of America’s Absolute Best Road Trips is Right Here in Idaho

Gone are the days where you’re unfolding roadmaps that were stuffed in your glovebox and pulling over to read them while navigating your way through a road trip. Thanks to technology, it’s easier than ever to get from Point A to Point B and that might just be why over 100 million Americans are planning one this summer!

If you have a lot of PTO days to burn before the kids go back to school and you’re hoping to plan a road trip or two this summer, you may not have to look far for inspiration. 24/7 Tempo, a popular lifestyle website, recently released their list of the Best Road Trips in Every State.

READ MORE: 10 Incredible Idaho Adventures That Must Be On Your Summer Bucket List

No one’s shocked to see some iconic road trips like a drive through South Dakota’s Black Hills where you’ll see Mount Rushmore, North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway or the Historic Route 66 on their list but there’s a pretty cool trip that’s basically in our backyard on the list, too!

Get our free mobile app

24/7 Tempo picked a 608 mile drive around the state from Bruneau Dunes State Park to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area as the best road trip in Idaho. Since the point to point drive is less than 100 miles long, their road trip is going to take you out of your way…but hey, that’s what road trips are for, right?

Starting the trip from Bruneau Dunes means you get to see some cool stuff right from the get go. The park’s 470-foot dune is the tallest, single structured sand dune in North America. It’s cool to hike and take pictures of, but if you’re feeling really adventurous, you can rent a sandboard to slide down it like you are boarding the slopes at Bogus Basin. Just remember, that sandboard rental is only open on days where the air temperature is below 80º.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

They also suggest a stop at Balanced Rock. The 48 foot wide rock, balancing on a base of less than four feet is one of the most photographed places in Idaho. Wind and weather helped shape this iconic part of one of Idaho’s many volcanic rock formations.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

No surprise, they say the “Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls is a MUST on this road trip.

Photo by Ryan Fish on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Fish on Unsplash loading...

Other stops on their Idaho adventure include the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, Mesa Falls, Craters of the Moon and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

KEEP READING: The 7 Magnificent Wonders of Idaho Are Absolutely Jaw Dropping Without a doubt, Idaho is one of the most beautiful states in the country. It's hard to pick just seven things that truly highlight its beauty, but this is our best shot! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Boise and the Treasure Valley's Ultimate Fourth of July Guide 2024 Where will your Fourth of July weekend take you this summer? Here's a look at some of the great celebrations you can look forward to! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart