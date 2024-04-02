Only Four California Based Retailers Are Among 50 Biggest in America

With an estimated population of 39,356,104, California is the most populated state in America. Given how many people live there, you’d assume that more of the country’s biggest retailers would want to have their headquarters in the Golden State.

Well, you know what they say about assuming…right? More and more businesses are choosing to move their headquarters out of California because of the state’s high taxes. According to Forbes, the only state with taxes worse for business is New Jersey. The state is also notorious for being highly regulated and putting businesses at high risk of civil suits from their employees.

When the National Retail Federation released its updated list of the biggest retail brands in America, we weren’t surprised to see that many of the brands in the top 50 have a presence in California. When you look through the list, a few things should grab your attention.

READ MORE: 9 Big Brands That Are Closing California Stores in 2024

First, you’ll notice that some brands on this list are struggling right now and are closing locations in California and across the country to cut their losses. For example, Rite Aid ranks #29 on the list. When 2024 began, the bankrupt pharmacy chain announced the closure of an additional 22 California locations. Macy’s ranks #22. Their stores at Bayfair Center in San Leandro, Simi Valley Town Center in Simi Valley and Union Square in San Francisco are all on the list of planned closures.

The second thing you’ll notice is that only four of the country’s biggest retailers have their headquarters in California. More of these businesses have chosen Pennsylvania than California. Massachusetts, Illinois and Texas also have four businesses on the list.

Which California Brands Made the Top 50?

We think one of these businesses is super easy to guess, but you may not have known the other three are based in California. Take a look to see which ones they are!

