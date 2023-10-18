Rite Aid Announces Closure of 150+ Stores, Multiple Idaho Locations Included

After weeks of rumors that Rite Aid was close to filing for bankruptcy, the rumors have come full circle. The pharmacy currently has 12 stores in Idaho, but it appears that its footprint is about to shrink. 

A few weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is more than $3.3 billion in debt and is embattled in lawsuits for illegally filling prescriptions for opioid painkillers. Prior to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the publication estimated that the chain would close 400-500 of the 2,054 stores it owns across 17 states. 

Rite Aid officially filed for bankruptcy on Monday, October 16. According to Business Insider, the court documents outline more than 150 underperforming stores that they plan to close. Two Idaho locations appeared on the list, however, one of them is already permanently closed. The location at 1600 North Main Street in Meridian closed earlier this year. 

We can’t pinpoint exactly when, but it was still listed as open when Archive.org took a snapshot of Rite Aid’s store directory for Idaho on August 26. In that snapshot, it was listed alongside the location at 3250 S Eagle Rd. BoisDev reported in late August that the Eagle Road store was closed and their phone number was redirecting you to a nearby Walgreens. 

The other Idaho location listed that Business Insider says is listed in the court documents is the one at 5005 W Overland Road in Boise. That’s the location across the street from the Hillcrest Shopping Center. After this location closes, they’ll have five locations in Boise and single locations in Caldwell, McCall, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Lewiston and Moscow. 

The vacant and soon to be vacant Rite Aids join a growing list of businesses that called it quits in 2023. That list also includes brands that completely exited the Boise market: Tuesday Morning, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sizzler and Cluck’s Nashville Hot Chicken. 

