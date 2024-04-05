Popular Retail Chain Closing 14 More Locations in California in 2024

Not long before the chain filed for bankruptcy last fall, there were reports that they would close 400-500 of the 2,054 stores that it was still operating across seven states.

Of course, the chain we’re talking about is Rite-Aid. Leading up to filing for bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was not just $3.3 billion in debt, it was also embattled in lawsuits for illegally filling opioid painkillers. Their best chance at survival was to file for Chapter 11 and start cutting underperforming stores. Would that solve all of their problems? No. But it would dramatically reduce how much the pharmacy chain was spending on rent.

READ MORE: Popular Discount Retailer With More than 790 California Locations Plans Surprise Closure

The initial list of closures released in October 2023 only included 154 stores but over the last few months, Rite-Aid has continued to add additional locations to the list. At the beginning of 2024, they announced they’d be cutting another 72 of those locations. 22 of them happened to be in California.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In March, they announced a handful of additional closures which included a location at 9715 Otis Street in Southgate and 1670 Garnet Ave in San Diego.

Get our free mobile app

The most recent list of closures was released on Tuesday, April 2 and it included way more than a “handful” of locations. This time around Rite-Aid announced 30 more stores that were getting the ax. 12 of those locations are located in California.

Is your neighborhood Rite-Aid Closing? Here’s a look at the California locations that appeared on that new list of closures.

12 More Rite-Aid Locations Closing in California in 2024 On April 2, Rite-Aid announced that they're cutting these under performing stores lose as they continue the bankruptcy process. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 9 Big Brands That Are Closing California Stores in 2024 From stores to restaurants, these brands are closing the door at some of their California locations in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart