It’s hard to believe that it's already been a decade since The Village at Meridian opened! The shopping area celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 7, 2023.

When it opened, it had just 11 stores. That number has exploded and The Village is about to be home to one of the anticipated projects in the entire state, Idaho’s first In-N-Out Burger. For many of the Treasure Valley’s new residents, The Village is just something that always has been and always was. Natives to the area remember when it used to look like this:

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

That image is from 2011, but the sign that said “Coming Soon: A New Mixed-Use Lifestyle Development” had been there for at least four years at that point. It’s blurrier, but the sign was in the first Google Street View image snapped at Eagle and Fairview in 2007.

If you are one of those newer neighbors, do you understand the t-shirts and stickers you’ve seen that say “That Used to be a Field” - Idahoan a little bit better now? People in Downtown Boise are starting to feel like that too. New boutique hotels, luxury apartments and office buildings keep popping up in places that used to be parking lots.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

While construction and road closures can be frustrating, it’s exciting to see the number of new businesses and places to go grow as the city’s population grows. Unfortunately, as some of these projects take off, other businesses in Boise and its surrounding suburbs are struggling to stay afloat. Whether it’s staffing problems, rising rent costs or just burning out, there have been a handful of businesses that have called it quits in 2023. Some of the closures were pretty abrupt and surprised the community.

Which businesses have we lost this year? Here’s the latest update. If you know of a business that closed this year and you’d like us to add it to our running, annual recap please send us a tip HERE.

