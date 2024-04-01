Two Popular Restaurants Abruptly Close for Good at Boise’s Warehouse Food Hall

When The Warehouse in Downtown Boise announced its initial line-up of food vendors, it was one of the most anticipated counters. After a short delay, they finally opened on February 1, 2023.

A little over a year later, the award-winning Freshie’s Lobster Co. quietly announced that they are leaving Boise. We stopped by the Warehouse before Front Street Fights on Friday, March 29 to find a note on the Freshie’s counter that read:

Dear Valued Customers, I regret to inform you that we are closing our Boise location doors on 3/30/2024. We would like to thank you for the continued support here. We are continuing operations at our Park City UT and Salt Lake City UT. Please stop at both our locations for delicious Lobster Rolls. Sincerely, Management & Ownership

The evening before they closed, nearly every single one of the menu items was marked as “sold out.”

Despite launching in landlocked Utah, Freshie’s Lobster Co. earned the title of “World’s Best Lobster Roll” by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017. It was the brainchild of a couple who grew-up in New England, but met in the Beehive State.

Since lobster was basically in their blood, they knew how important it was to try to make their lobster rolls as authentic as the ones you’d find in Maine or New Hampshire where they grew up. That’s why they had a “shore to door in 24” promise. The lobster served at Freshie’s was caught in Maine in the morning, packaged and sent to Boston in the afternoon and would arrive in Salt Lake the next day, ready to be distributed to their kitchens.

Boise Lobster Roll lovers can still find a lobster-crab roll on the menu at Crave Kitchen & Bar in Eagle. Anthony’s and Stardust both offer one on their lunch menus. Boise’s also been lucky enough to get three weekend long visits from the Cousins Maine Lobster truck out of Salt Lake City since October 2023.

Freshie’s Isn’t the Only Warehouse Counter Closing

Just a few days before Freshie’s closed, the Idaho Statesman reported that Paddles Up Poke was closing their location in The Warehouse. The owner told the Statesman that part of the reason they were discontinuing service at The Warehouse is because of the food hall’s late and Sunday hours. It’s being replaced by Poppy Seed Bakery.

Gaston’s Bakery closed their Warehouse location in 2023. It was replaced by KB’s Burritos. Piedaho, which was once featured on Oprah’s famous “favorite things” list, also closed last year. It’s being replaced by Foy’s Franks. Foy’s “coming soon” profile on the Warehouse’s website says that they’ll serve a selection of hot dogs, German sausages, chorizo dogs and corn dogs. You’ll also find traditional sides like mac and cheese and tater tots on the menu.

Right now, it's unclear what may replace Freshie's.

